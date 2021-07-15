Injured semi-truck driver wants to make safety changes

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Amy Larcom is an experienced semi-truck driver that comes from a family of truck drivers. She had a loving relationship with her career until she got into an accident that almost cost her her life.

“I noticed the door open. I noticed it hanging a little funny, but I went just back to close the door, and as soon as I went back the whole door fell on my body,” says Larcom. “The aluminum hinges are unsafe. They break and you don’t know it’s broken. The aluminum doesn’t work. If it breaks it falls right away so it doesn’t hurt the trailer.”

Larcom has been in contact with United States Senator Sherrod Brown to try to make changes regarding how the trailer door hinges are made.

The door fell off the trailer after the aluminum hinges crumbled, according to Larcom. The 170-pound door left Larcom with lasting injuries, that brought Larcom to tears having to relive.

“I was tired. It was around 12:20 at night. Sorry, when I relive this whole nightmare, I wish I didn’t go to work that night,” says Larcom.

“I’m still recovering, which I’m not recovering very well. I got inflammation on my face here. My eyes are dark. I have lumps in the back of my head from the whiplash. You can see how bad my hands look. I constantly get where my hands bleed. I went to the hospital and now I basically just have bad credit.”

Larcom wishes that she could get back on the road, but until then she will work to make sure no other trucker goes through an injury like this.

