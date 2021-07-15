Traffic
‘It’s quick, easy money’: Catalytic converter thieves keep pedal to the metal

Catalytic converter thefts in Sylvania Township are the latest in a string of related crimes...
Catalytic converter thefts in Sylvania Township are the latest in a string of related crimes that continue to increase.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thieves targeting an easy-to-steal part of your car aren’t showing signs of slowing down.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationwide in the last couple of years but started to peak as the pandemic kept people’s cars in their driveways.

Sylvania Township police said officers made arrests in two separate thefts that happened an hour apart from each other on Tuesday night. They’re investigating to see if the suspects are connected to any other catalytic converter thefts.

Last night our officers made arrests in two separate catalytic converter thefts. The first incident occurred just after...

Posted by Sylvania Township Police Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Lee Marenberg works at the Sylvania Township NAPA Auto Parts store. He’s worked on cars since 1973.

He said surges in catalytic converter thefts have come in waves during his career. He remembers a spike during the late 80s that continued into the early 90s. It picked up again later that decade and carried over into the early 2000s.

Now, we’re experiencing the latest wave.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s what’s going on right now because it’s quick easy money for them,” Marenberg said. “If they run a two-man crew where one hacks the front, one hacks the back, it’s out and they’re done in under five minutes. That’s all it takes.”

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says these thefts have increased ten-fold since 2018. More than 14,000 were reported stolen in 2020.

They contain various precious metals that thieves can sell at a scrapyard. They may only get a couple of hundred dollars for them, at most, but a victim may cough up as much as $3,000 to replace the part. Insurance may not cover all of that cost. There’s also a growing black market for catalytic converters, too.

For the legitimate retailers looking to buy scrap metal, catalytic converters can put them in a tough spot.

“A catalytic converter that is legitimately scrapped and taken off of a car versus one that is stolen off a car look exactly the same,” said Matt Kripke, the CEO of Kripke Enterprises in Sylvania Township.

The company began recycling scrap metal from the public in October.

Since they’re new to the retail business, they decided to stay away from catalytic converters altogether.

“We didn’t want to take a chance at inadvertently buying something that was stolen,” Kripke said. “We just thought it was easier to say we’re not buying them.”

Scrapyards who have been in business for a while, Kripke said, have a better idea of what clues to look for that suggest the converters are stolen.

There is a measure in place by the state to stop repeat offenders in their tracks.

Ohio’s Do Not Buy List is a database of people who have been convicted for stealing things like catalytic converters. Retailers have to check someone’s ID who tries to sell scrap metal. If the person is on the list, they can’t buy their items.

But the list is only expanding with no signs that thieves are hitting the breaks anytime soon.

