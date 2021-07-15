Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lourdes University falling short of “80 in 80” vaccine goal; still has high hopes

So far 63% of staff and faculty members, and 37% of students have reported that they are fully vaccinated.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University kicked off an ambitious project back in May 2021 called “80 in 80:” get at least 80% of its student body vaccinated in just 80 days. With just a few weeks left until the August 6th deadline, 13abc checked in to get a progress report. According to the university, the numbers aren’t where they want them to be.

“We are still climbing a very high hill,” said Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek, president of Lourdes University. “We’re struggling with what’s happening across the country.” According to Dr. Gawelek and her COVID-19 health team at the school, 63% of staff and faculty members report receiving their COVID-19 shot. However, only 37% of students have reported that they are fully vaccinated. To boost these numbers, the university is offering incentives. Vaccinated students who register with the university on its COVID-19 Vaccine Document page will be entered to win a $5,000 waiver towards their tuition. “We will give a few more treats,” said Dr. Gawelek. “But this is what I think happened with the waiver: it drove people who were already vaccinated to get registered.”

Students! Enter to win a $5,000 tuition reduction! All you have to do is upload proof of your covid19 vaccine to...

Posted by Lourdes University on Monday, June 21, 2021

Now the goal is to educate unvaccinated students about the reasons to get their shot. Students are expected to begin returning to campus starting August 1st. Staff an faculty will be reaching out in the few weeks leading up to the start of the fall semester, encouraging unvaccinated students to go get their shot, and offering informative resources about COVID-19. “Lucas County is particularly vulnerable to variants, and it’s very important that we get to that 70/80 percent,” added Dr. Gawelek. “Will we hit 80? I’m feeling less confident. But we have to get at least 70.”

Lourdes University will be scaling back on COVID-19 protocol come the fall. While the school is independently owned and not a public institution, there will still be no mask mandate. Lourdes encourages unvaccinated staff and students to continue wearing their masks. Those who choose to wear a mask are welcome to do so. Hand-washing and sanitation are encouraged, with high-touch areas still being cleaned frequently. Social distancing will not be enforced.

The Fall 2021 semester begins August 23. For more details, head to www.lourdes.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

Latest News

Now hiring and help wanted signs line Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.
Fast food restaurants compete for workers
Larcom shows her safe trucker hat as she reminisces over times before her injury.
Injured semi-truck driver wants to make safety changes
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
#FreeBritney - How the pop star’s conservatorship battle could change lives around the country