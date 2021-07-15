National infectious disease expert featured in upcoming UT town hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sixth COVID-19 town hall hosted by the University of Toledo will feature highly regarded infectious diseases physician Dr. Matthew Hepburn on Tuesday.

The free public event will be held via Webex from 5-6 p.m. Registration is required.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be part of this discussion and share my experiences working to help deliver vaccines to all Americans,” Hepburn said.

Hepburn played a key role in the U.S. government’s efforts to accelerate the development of safe, effective vaccines against the virus.

Hepburn, a retired U.S. Army colonel, served as vaccine lead for what was then known as Operation Warp Speed. His final Army assignment over his 23-year career was as a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military.

“Dr. Hepburn is a national treasure,” said Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and executive vice president for clinical affairs.

“He has a long track record in cutting-edge approaches to infectious diseases for the Department of Defense and now for our nation,” Cooper said. “He is on the front lines of our national response, and we have much to learn from him and his colleagues.”

Hepburn will be joined on the panel by Cooper; Dr. Joan Duggan, an infectious disease specialist at The University of Toledo Medical Center and professor of medicine; Dr. Jason Huntley, an associate professor of medical microbiology and immunology; and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Topics are expected to include recent findings about the effect of COVID-19 and its vaccines on cardiovascular health and the outlook for the virus both locally and nationally.

Panelists also will field questions from community members in attendance.

