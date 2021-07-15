Traffic
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations

A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the third deck in Coors Field before the Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game late Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Denver. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Citing an increase in daily cases of COVID-19 reported around the United States, the nation’s largest union of registered nurses is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate recommendations to wear masks in public.

National Nurses United issued a letter to the CDC on Wednesday, asking the CDC to reinstate universal masking, regardless of vaccination status.

The letter stated that the pandemic is far from over, citing a CDC report of a 16 percent increase in daily cases over the previous week and more than 40 states seeing an increase in daily cases over the previous two weeks.

The CDC updated its guidance on May 13, saying that those who have been fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks or observe social distancing.

NNU also said the CDC’s guidance doesn’t account for the possibility of infection and transmission of the virus, especially variants, among those who have been vaccinated. The so-called Delta variant is already dominant in the United States, the letter reads.

“SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, spreads easily from person to person via aerosol transmission when an infected person breathes, speaks, coughs, or sneezes,” wrote NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN, in the letter.

NNU also urged the CDC to update guidance to fully recognize aerosol transmission, require tracking and transparent reporting of COVID infections among health care workers and other essential workers, and track all infections, even those that are mild and symptomatic, among people who are fully vaccinated.

