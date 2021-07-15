Traffic
ODOT warns of text scam asking people to verify driver’s license

The text claims to be from ODOT, but that is not the case.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you get a text asking you to verify your driver’s license with the Ohio Department of Transportation, do not fall victim to the scam.

ODOT said there have been texts going to people asking them to validate their info with the department.

ODOT said they do not issue driver’s licenses.

The Ohio BMV issues the driver’s licenses, but they are not asking anyone for the info right now, ODOT said.

