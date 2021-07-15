Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Task Force One returns from Surfside building collapse mission

Ohio Task Force One returns from its mission in Surfside, Florida, following the building...
Ohio Task Force One returns from its mission in Surfside, Florida, following the building collapse that killed at least 97 people.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force One returned home Thursday after their deployment to Surfside, Florida to help with search and recovery efforts in the wake of the condominium collapse.

The team spent more than a week clearing debris and searching through the rubble after the collapse that killed at least 97 people.

Governor Mike DeWine met the team in Dayton for its return to Ohio.

“You represent us,” DeWine told the task force. “You’re the best. We could not thank you more.”

The 81-member task force helped recover 14 bodies from the site.

Toledo Fire and Rescue members were among the task force members sent to Surfside. Assistant Chief John Kaminski told 13abc last week the team’s primary mission was to give closure to the families of those lost in the collapse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, to this magnitude,” Kaminski said. “With the number of people still trapped, that weighs heavily... It’s a very tragic scene.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

Latest News

Former Toledo City Council member facing bribery, extortion charges is running for council again
The text claims to be from ODOT, but that is not the case.
ODOT warns of text scam asking people to verify driver’s license
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Suspects fled the scene, anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers.
Car crashes into home in East Toledo after car chase shoot out