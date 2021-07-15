Ohio Task Force One returns from Surfside building collapse mission

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force One returned home Thursday after their deployment to Surfside, Florida to help with search and recovery efforts in the wake of the condominium collapse.

The team spent more than a week clearing debris and searching through the rubble after the collapse that killed at least 97 people.

Governor Mike DeWine met the team in Dayton for its return to Ohio.

“You represent us,” DeWine told the task force. “You’re the best. We could not thank you more.”

The 81-member task force helped recover 14 bodies from the site.

Welcome home! Ohio Task Force 1 is back from Florida after helping with recovery efforts in the Surfside condo collapse. Governor DeWine is here in Dayton today to greet them￼ pic.twitter.com/fRlj3yhEQk — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) July 15, 2021

Toledo Fire and Rescue members were among the task force members sent to Surfside. Assistant Chief John Kaminski told 13abc last week the team’s primary mission was to give closure to the families of those lost in the collapse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, to this magnitude,” Kaminski said. “With the number of people still trapped, that weighs heavily... It’s a very tragic scene.”

