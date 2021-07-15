Peach crop survives hard freeze thanks to volunteers

WHITEFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - When a sudden hard freeze threatened a local peach crop, the entire community came out to help.

“A lot of people from the community just kind of showed up at the doorstep, really,” explained Curt Ovall who works alongside family members at their orchard in Whiteford Twp. In late April, three months ago, he was working alongside volunteers he had just met.

“It was really cool cause a lot of people that I’ve never met before, they live down the street, they live two roads over, they live across town, and they just pulled in,” said Ovall.

The volunteers were there to keep watch over small fires burning throughout Bennett’s Orchard. The temperature eventually plummeted overnight, blanketing the Toledo area in snow.

“The temperatures that we were recording just outside of the orchards would have killed everything,” added Ovall. “From a 100% loss, we probably saved 70% of them.”

Michigan is not known for its peaches. The climate here is too fickle. However, with a community-wide effort, heat from all the fires kept the blossoms and new fruit from freezing across the seven acres of peaches here. It also helped save the apple crop, which is the signature of Bennett’s Orchard.

That and hard cider.

The tap room for Broken Barrel will open August 1, 2021. That’s also when the peaches will be ripe, picked, and available for purchase.

It would not be possible, Ovall says, without the help of family, friends, and complete strangers.

“Guess it’s a really good litmus test on whether the community likes your product and likes your business is, you know, if they just show up without being asked to help when you need help,” he said.

