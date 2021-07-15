Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida’s St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

The pair were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park. They were brought to SeaWorld in March.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after a report last week that Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say more than 850 manatees have died in 2021.

Starvation is the primary reason for the deaths. Much of the seagrass they eat has vanished as water quality declines.

Even if they can be saved, what future awaits Florida's most iconic species? With their food source vanishing, rescued...

Posted by Daytona Beach News-Journal on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl
At the end of June 2021, the grass in a vacant lot at Cone St. and Upton Ave. was nearing 6 feet.
Six foot tall grass finally cut
TPS reluctant toward Toledo teachers’ call for more cops in schools

Latest News

At least 17 million children worldwide likely missed routine vaccinations during the pandemic,...
Millions of children miss routine vaccines during COVID pandemic
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
'Half the building is gone,' 911 caller says in condo collapse
Supporters are demanding Tennessee's governor answer to the firing of the state's top...
Fired Tennessee health official speak up as COVID cases climb
The community is coming together for a fundraiser to honor Mr. Springfield.
Honoring Mr. Springfield
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire