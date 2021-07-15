Springfield honors late athletic director with basketball tournament

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Local Schools is honoring John Kennie, who died suddenly in 2019.

John Kennie dedicated his life to the blue devils and now the girls basketball team is holding a fundraiser in his honor.

The John Kennie “Mr. Springfield” annual shootout is July 30th through the 31st

5th- through 9th grade boys and girls basketball players are invited to participate in the single elimination tournament at Springfield high school

All the proceeds go towards the John Kennie scholarship foundation ..that supports Springfield athletes who want to go to college

Cliff Hodges is the Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach.

“He was in athletics, in the athletic department i think that’s what he would really want, to see kids succeed, he always helps the kids out, everyone loved him and i think continuing his legacy and that is really huge "

to sign up for the tournament teams should contact CliftonHodges@springfield-schools.org

