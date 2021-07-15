The school year is right around the corner and that means it’s time to Stuff the Bus once again. 13abc is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect donations of needed school supplies for local kids. The event is sponsored by Dave White Chevrolet, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, Arnolds Home Improvement, and the Toledo Zoo.

The 2021 Stuff the Bus campaign runs through July 23 and will culminate in a Drive-Thru Bash at Dave White Chevrolet on July 23 from 10 AM to 6:30 PM.

Folks are asked to donate any of the below supplies. You can also make monetary donations at this link.

Backpack Black, Blue, and Red Pens Composition Notebooks #2 Pencils Scissors (blunt & sharp) Stapler/Staples Water-Based Markers 3 Ring Pencil Pouch Combination Locks Colored Pencils Pencil Case 3 Ring Dividers Crayons Loose Leaf Paper (Wide & College Ruled) Glue Stick Spiral Notebooks 3 Ring Binders Elmer’s Glue Bottle Ruler (Metric & Inches)

Supplies can be dropped off at any of the following locations.

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio

Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

Arnolds Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd Toledo, OH 43613

Toledo Zoo: 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609