Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Stuff the Bus

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The school year is right around the corner and that means it’s time to Stuff the Bus once again. 13abc is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect donations of needed school supplies for local kids. The event is sponsored by Dave White Chevrolet, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, Arnolds Home Improvement, and the Toledo Zoo.

The 2021 Stuff the Bus campaign runs through July 23 and will culminate in a Drive-Thru Bash at Dave White Chevrolet on July 23 from 10 AM to 6:30 PM.

Folks are asked to donate any of the below supplies. You can also make monetary donations at this link.

BackpackBlack, Blue, and Red PensComposition Notebooks
#2 PencilsScissors (blunt & sharp)Stapler/Staples
Water-Based Markers3 Ring Pencil PouchCombination Locks
Colored PencilsPencil Case3 Ring Dividers
CrayonsLoose Leaf Paper (Wide & College Ruled)Glue Stick
Spiral Notebooks3 Ring BindersElmer’s Glue Bottle
Ruler (Metric & Inches)

Supplies can be dropped off at any of the following locations.

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio

Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

Arnolds Home Improvement: 1770 Tremainsville Rd Toledo, OH 43613

Toledo Zoo: 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

Latest News

Livestream Description Text
Best Of Class
#ToledoMe
ToledoMe
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Rocket Mortgage, Michigan State announce new, expanded partnership