Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz files for re-election

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is going after the city’s top spot again.

Wednesday he filed his petitions to run and laid out his case for another four years.

The mayor says the last three and half years have set him up for another four.

It was no accident that Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s mayoral kick off happened in front of a newly paved street. His push for an additional tax levy last year created the money for it.

“The easy thing to do would have been to stand pat and just try resource as many roads with the funding we had,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

The city will pave 17 times the roads from last year and that’s one major accomplishment the incumbent is touting. Economic development like Amazon coming to Southwyck is another. Toledo was also named number one for cities its size in business investment.

“I think the leadership style I have brought has been calm and professional and competent,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz also highlighted the increased number of police officers. He did also oversee the city as it hit a record number of homicides last year. The mayor says gun violence isn’t just a Toledo issue.

“I don’t think you can look at that situation and divorce it from the fact it is a problem all over the country. It just is. Now it doesn’t mean we’re satisfied with it here in Toledo. Doesn’t mean we’re content or that we don’t have work to do,” said Kapszukiewicz.

He hopes voters will give him 4 more years to do it.

There have been bumps in the road for this administration. After first paying for Buckeye Broadband lines to be moved during the Summit Street reconstruction, the city is now suing to get the close to one million dollars back. This is the same deal that the FBI has been asking questions about. The I-Team asked the mayor his level of concern about that issue with voters

“Not at all, no just no. I think to be honest with you.... I think it’s certainly a non-issue if not an entirely fabricated issue,” said Kapszukiewicz.

As of Wednesday afternoon no one else has filed for the mayor’s race yet,

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

