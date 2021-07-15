Traverse City ride malfunction raises concerns as fair season ramps up

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - “I see other kids getting on them okay, but you’ll still be worried about your kids I don’t want to be the test dummy,” says Keandre Harris.

After watching a viral video of a fair ride teetering dangerously in Traverse City, MI, Harris is concerned about letting her kids on the rides at the Lucas County Fair. She used to let her kids rides, but not this year.

“But as of now, it’s a no. We’re going to stick to playing games and eating food,” says Harris.

Cindy Buchler saw the video, but she’s still letting her grandchildren ride.

“It made me feel a little bit nervous, but I realize that it can happen anywhere, and I think that our rides here are safe,” she says.

“In my opinion, the rides in Ohio are very safe,” says David Miran.

Miran is the chief of amusement ride safety with the Ohio Department of Agriculture. He says all rides are kept to a rigorous inspection schedule.

“We are required to inspect those more than once, and sometimes we inspect these rides 6, 7 times throughout the year,” says Miran.

Inspectors check the structural integrity and operation of rides. Ride operators are also required to do an inspection every day before opening.

But all the inspections in the world won’t convince Harris’ daughter Asanti to ride.

“Some of them are scary because when you eat your food, your stomach hurts and you throw up on the rides,” she says.

The number of inspections that a ride goes through each year depends on the intensity of the ride. You can get more details about the ride inspections at the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.