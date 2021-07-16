Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

African American Male Wellness Agency prepares for the annual 5k

The African African American Male Wellness Agency is gearing up for the annual event and discussing black men’s health.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The African American Male Wellness Agency held its virtual summit yesterday. At the summit, attended by panelist Bubba Watson, Penny Hardaway, Dr. David Marion, and Royce Da 5′9, the organization discussed the importance of black male health.

“The event was excellent. It was an opportunity for African American men, and others who were listening, to talk about our mental state of mind. Real men, real talk,” says Carlton Weddington, the Project Consultant for the African American Male Wellness Agency. “We are trying to close the disparities gap as it relates to health... When you talk about those issues we screen for... diabetes... prostate... these are diseases that can be prevented, but we are dying from them, at a high rate... We need to address not only those issues but get men back to work, help men to get healthy, help men to be good mentors, help men to be good fathers.”

Weddington says the organization works to promote an all-around healthy lifestyle for black men.

“We want to encourage black men to know their numbers, to see the doctor, and to be active on a daily basis.”

The organization has big plans for next month as their annual wellness walk is scheduled.

“In August, we have a busy month. What we’re trying to do is take a holistic approach to the health and wellness of African American men and their families,” said Weddington. “We are going to be having the African American Male Wellness 5k Walk and Run, where we hold our signature event where we do health screenings for men. We’re going to be looking at height, weight, BMI, glucose, cholesterol, diabetes, prostate, HIV, and STI’s.”

The walk will be in Toledo on August 21st, bring the entire family to enjoy the 5k and other festivities. Find out more about the event at their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

Artists from Ice Creations are creating 5 large sand sculptures for the Tecumseh Summer Beach...
Sand sculptures create atmosphere for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party
The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Summit
Metroparks Meetup: Wildwood "StoryWalk" provides education and exercise
YMCA hopes to hire 60 child care workers within the next month