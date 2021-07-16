African American Male Wellness Agency prepares for the annual 5k

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The African American Male Wellness Agency held its virtual summit yesterday. At the summit, attended by panelist Bubba Watson, Penny Hardaway, Dr. David Marion, and Royce Da 5′9, the organization discussed the importance of black male health.

“The event was excellent. It was an opportunity for African American men, and others who were listening, to talk about our mental state of mind. Real men, real talk,” says Carlton Weddington, the Project Consultant for the African American Male Wellness Agency. “We are trying to close the disparities gap as it relates to health... When you talk about those issues we screen for... diabetes... prostate... these are diseases that can be prevented, but we are dying from them, at a high rate... We need to address not only those issues but get men back to work, help men to get healthy, help men to be good mentors, help men to be good fathers.”

Weddington says the organization works to promote an all-around healthy lifestyle for black men.

“We want to encourage black men to know their numbers, to see the doctor, and to be active on a daily basis.”

The organization has big plans for next month as their annual wellness walk is scheduled.

“In August, we have a busy month. What we’re trying to do is take a holistic approach to the health and wellness of African American men and their families,” said Weddington. “We are going to be having the African American Male Wellness 5k Walk and Run, where we hold our signature event where we do health screenings for men. We’re going to be looking at height, weight, BMI, glucose, cholesterol, diabetes, prostate, HIV, and STI’s.”

The walk will be in Toledo on August 21st, bring the entire family to enjoy the 5k and other festivities. Find out more about the event at their website.

