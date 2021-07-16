All new Graze! Shared Kitchen launches in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A new storefront is celebrating its grand opening at The Shoppes at South Boundary in Perrysburg. Graze! Shared Kitchen has four different restaurant brands, under one roof.

Customers can get high-quality food from delivery, takeout, or dine-in from four different restaurants, including The Sandwich Factory, Mozza! Italian Takeaway, It’s Wings Up!, and Big Buckle Burgers.

“So, the advantage to the customer is that you can choose from all four restaurants at one time. You can either call in, order from any or all the restaurants, and you can do it for one delivery charge if you choose to have delivery done, so that’s the big thing in terms of the economics of what makes it work,” said Rod Brant, owner of Graze! Shared Kitchen.

Restaurants under the shared kitchen only have to pay about one-tenth of the start-up cost and do not have to be involved in any of the day-to-day operations, including training employees, getting permits, and running the storefront. Businesses will make a commission off of their food sales.

“It’s much less expensive to start a restaurant in a shared kitchen than to have your own space, buy your own equipment, train your own employees, find them, train them. It’s just way less expensive,” Brant said.

Graze! Shared Kitchen is also looking to partnering with more local restaurants that offer high-quality food that do not compete with their current brands.

