Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Atlanta Police are warning drivers about a possible scam, involving scooter riders.

The department reports an increase of incidents where a scooter rider bumps your car from behind and then fakes an injury to get you to come to check on them.

While you’re out of the car, someone else hops into your driver’s seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their cars, lock their doors if they feel unsafe and call 911 immediately.

They can assess the damage or check on the condition of the scooter rider when they arrive.

Police said most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for bump-and-carjack scams like these.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
ProMedica Concert Series still scheduled to go on
Both former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner and newcomer Jan Scotland have filed to run for mayor.
Finkbeiner, Scotland running for Toledo mayor against Wade Kapszukiewicz
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap