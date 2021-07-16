Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Agency prepares for the annual 5k
Artists from Ice Creations are creating 5 large sand sculptures for the Tecumseh Summer Beach...
Sand sculptures create atmosphere for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party
Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot for people aged 18...
New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK’d in US weeks after Pfizer’s
The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Summit
Metroparks Meetup: Wildwood "StoryWalk" provides education and exercise