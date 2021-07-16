East Side man found dead, suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a man shot on the 1500 block of Ironwood Thursday evening. The 35-year-old man died at the scene, and will not be identified until family is notified.

After arriving at the location, police arrested Anthony LaBoy, 30. He’s being held in Lucas County Jail and is expected to be charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper.

