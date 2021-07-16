Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

East Side man found dead, suspect arrested

Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a man shot on the 1500 block of Ironwood Thursday evening. The 35-year-old man died at the scene, and will not be identified until family is notified.

After arriving at the location, police arrested Anthony LaBoy, 30. He’s being held in Lucas County Jail and is expected to be charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestopper.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 back from mission in Surfside, Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 back from mission in Surfside, Florida
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Florida to family members back home
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Florida to family members back home
Now hiring and help wanted signs line Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.
Fast food restaurants compete for workers
Larcom shows her safe trucker hat as she reminisces over times before her injury.
Injured semi-truck driver wants to make safety changes