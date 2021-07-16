Traffic
Fundraiser held for family affected by house fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held Friday afternoon for a family who lost all of their belongings in a May fire.

The dinner runs from 3-7 p.n. at the Wildwood Environmental Academy in Maumee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Donations of building supplies, appliances, and furniture for the family will also be accepted.

