Fundraiser held for family affected by house fire

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held Friday afternoon for a family who lost all of their belongings in a May fire.

The dinner runs from 3-7 p.n. at the Wildwood Environmental Academy in Maumee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Donations of building supplies, appliances, and furniture for the family will also be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.