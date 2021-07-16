Greer sentenced to more than 30 years for Volker killing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man convicted of shooting and killing 30-year-old Alvin Volker in November was sentenced to a total of 36 years in prison.

Scottie Greer, 53, was sentenced on Thursday. He had previously been indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Greer shot Volker at a gas station in the 1400 block of South Ave. in Toledo. Volker was taken ot the hospital, where he later died.

