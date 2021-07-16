Traffic
Finkbeiner, Scotland running for Toledo mayor against Wade Kapszukiewicz

Scotland says his goals as mayor would focus on economic planning, youth programs, and supporting police.
Both former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner and newcomer Jan Scotland have filed to run for mayor.
Both former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner and newcomer Jan Scotland have filed to run for mayor.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sitting Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will not be unopposed when he runs for re-election this year. Jan Scotland and former mayor Carty Finkbeiner officially filed to run for the city’s highest office on Friday, just before the deadline.

Speaking to 13abc’s Shaun Hegarty, Scotland said his goals as mayor would be to create a comprehensive economic plan for the city with clear goals. He also placed an emphasis on goals to support police officers amid growing calls across the nation to overhaul policing practices following the murder of George Floyd.

“We have to have a combination that creates reform but does not degrade our police force and have many of them retiring and many of them have a hard time recruiting,” said Scotland, later adding that “we have to work with the police unions and we have to work with the community leaders and create an atmosphere where [police] know they can get support.”

Jan Scotland has filed his petitions to run for Toledo’s Mayor. Find out his platform and why he’s running. Shaun Hegarty 13abc Action News has the story

Posted by 13abc on Friday, July 16, 2021

Scotland also said he would focus on youth programs funded not by the city but by a non-profit organization that would be in charge of parks, youth sports, and other programs, stating that a non-profit would be able to work toward their goals without concerns over changing administrations.

Youth programs and policing have also been priorities for the current mayor. Kapszukiewicz has touted his administration’s success in growing the police force during his tenure. In 2021, city leaders have also placed a renewed interest in growing Toledo’s youth programs.

