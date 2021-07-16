Traffic
Lenawee Co. Judicial Building closed after bomb threat

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Judicial Building will remain closed Friday after an unknown male called in a bomb threat earlier in the morning.

According to authorities, the male called in around 8:49 a.m. and was vague about the threat. The building was evacuated.

The building was searched, with assistance from the Michigan State Police explosive sniffing K9, but nothing of concern was located. The all-clear was given just after 11 a.m.

