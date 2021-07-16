ProMedica Concert Series still scheduled to go on

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the threat of showers and storms on Friday evening, officials with the ProMedica Summer Concert Series said the show is scheduled to go on.

Kool & The Gang are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. tonight at Promenade Park.

The shows are scheduled for rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges will be offered unless the show is canceled.

Ponchos or rain jackets are suggested, but umbrellas or parasols are not permitted. In case of severe weather or other emergency, concertgoers should seek shelter in The Depot parking garage or appropriate buildings near the park.

