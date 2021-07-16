REO Speedwagon announces rescheduled Toledo date

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REO Speedwagon has announced the make-up date for its previously scheduled stop in Toledo. The band will perform at the Stranahan Theater on Friday, October 15.

The show was originally scheduled for April 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now at the Stranahan Theater Box Office, Stranahantheater.com, and pepperentertainment.com. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.