Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

REO Speedwagon announces rescheduled Toledo date

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REO Speedwagon has announced the make-up date for its previously scheduled stop in Toledo. The band will perform at the Stranahan Theater on Friday, October 15.

The show was originally scheduled for April 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now at the Stranahan Theater Box Office, Stranahantheater.com, and pepperentertainment.com. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested

Latest News

KY3
Fundraiser held for family affected by house fire
July 16, 2021: Heather's Friday AM Forecast
July 16, 2021: Heather's Friday AM Forecast
Car crashes into apartment
A car crashed into a Toledo apartment building on Friday, July 16.
Car crashes into Toledo apartment building