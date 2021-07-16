Sand sculptures create atmosphere for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - For the third year, the Tecumseh Summer Beach Party aims to bring people downtown. It’s also a bookend to the Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival over the winter.

25 tons of sand was shipped to town, then pressed into 5 cubes. Three artists then set to the task of creating giant sculptures out of the sand.

Those artists are from Ice Creations out of Napoleon, Ohio. Their ice carving skills translate to sand sculpting during the Summer and carving elaborate designs in giant pumpkins during the Fall.

“The process is still the same, so, same thing with the pumpkins that we do, the ice, the sand,” explains Chad Hartson, owner of Ice Creations.

The rain is not stopping the Summer Beach Party featuring: Sand in Tecumseh! pic.twitter.com/qf7zHzawwp — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) July 16, 2021

He also said the rain is not hindering the process of carving sand because each of the 5 sculptures is covered by a tent. The sand also requires water to make it easier to carve.

Either way, the Tecumseh Summer Beach Party is a go, with events planned Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, 2021. For a full list of activities, click here.

