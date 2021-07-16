Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sand sculptures create atmosphere for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party

Downtown festival runs Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, 2021
Artists from Ice Creations are creating 5 large sand sculptures for the Tecumseh Summer Beach...
Artists from Ice Creations are creating 5 large sand sculptures for the Tecumseh Summer Beach Party 2021.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - For the third year, the Tecumseh Summer Beach Party aims to bring people downtown. It’s also a bookend to the Tecumseh Ice Sculpture Festival over the winter.

25 tons of sand was shipped to town, then pressed into 5 cubes. Three artists then set to the task of creating giant sculptures out of the sand.

Those artists are from Ice Creations out of Napoleon, Ohio. Their ice carving skills translate to sand sculpting during the Summer and carving elaborate designs in giant pumpkins during the Fall.

“The process is still the same, so, same thing with the pumpkins that we do, the ice, the sand,” explains Chad Hartson, owner of Ice Creations.

He also said the rain is not hindering the process of carving sand because each of the 5 sculptures is covered by a tent. The sand also requires water to make it easier to carve.

Either way, the Tecumseh Summer Beach Party is a go, with events planned Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, 2021. For a full list of activities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Agency prepares for the annual 5k
The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Summit
Metroparks Meetup: Wildwood "StoryWalk" provides education and exercise
YMCA hopes to hire 60 child care workers within the next month