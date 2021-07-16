State Senate moves to repeal governor’s emergency powers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican state senators have approved the repeal of the Michigan law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to order emergency lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic, when Michigan was among the states hardest hit by COVID-19.

The state Senate’s 20-15 vote Thursday along partisan lines came two days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Unlock Michigan’s petition drive to repeal the 1945 law Whitmer used to maintain a state of emergency and lockdown past 28 days without the Legislature’s input.

Because it resulted from a petition drive, Whitmer wouldn’t be allowed to veto the repeal if the Republican-led House also approves it, as it’s expected to do.

