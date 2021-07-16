YMCA of Greater Toledo announces $10 million Sylvania expansion project

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The YMCA of Greater Toledo has announced a $10 million expansion to the Sylvania YMCA/JCC facility, more than doubling its current size and modernizing the existing spaces.

“The YMCA believes in the power of working with others,” said Brad Toft, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo. “For this reason, we have proactively visited with several public, private and nonprofit community organizations to join this one-of-a-kind effort, and we will continue to do so.”

Among the improvements is an expansion for an all-new indoor family aquatics center with water toys and an area dedicated to swimming lessons and therapy. The fitness center will double in size and be improved with state-of-the-art equipment. And a new multi-purpose space will be used for youth, adults, and seniors, as well as community needs.

Planning for the project began in 2016. It’s being funded through charitable contributions, with 50% percent of the Sylvania capital dollars raised to date.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

