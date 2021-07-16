YMCA of Greater Toledo working to hire dozens for its child care programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more people head back to work in the office, there’s an increased need for child care. And because of that, the YMCA of Greater Toledo needs to hire dozens of teachers and aids.

The goal is to hire 60 new child care employees within the next month. The YMCA has provided child care in our community for decades, and it’s the biggest child care provider in the area.

“This fall we’ll have 18 locations open, and at those 18 locations, we’ll serve 1,200-1,800 students a day,” explains Lesley Doria, the VP of Child Care for the YMCA of Greater Toledo. Half those locations will be open for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of families needing care now as they head back to work or transition from working at home,” she says.

The child care programs are operated at a variety of sites. We were at the Sylvania location today.

“About 10 of our locations are in schools where we provide before and after programming: Toledo, Perrysburg, Springfield, and Maumee,” says Doria. “We also have early childhood programs on our campuses and places like Owens Community College. We have lots of partnerships.”

The child care offered by the YMCA covers a lot of bases.

“We follow a strict curriculum,” she explains. “We are preparing the younger kids for kindergarten. With the school-age kids, we are providing a safe after-school environment helping with homework and having some fun.”

Doing all that takes a lot of people. The YMCA hopes to hire 60 new employees within the next month. Hours are flexible and new hires can work as little as 10 hours a week or up to full-time, which Doria says makes it ideal for college students and those who have retired. Depending on the position and your education level, starting pay will range from about $10-$15 an hour. You can call (419) 724-0440 to learn more.

