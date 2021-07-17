Traffic
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old is dead after a stabbing in Toledo early Saturday morning.

Toledo Police responded to Briar Cliff Woods Apartments in the 800-block of Thornwood shortly before 2am.

When officers arrived they found Onadajai Crenshaw suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives responded and transported Lindsey Hampton, 25, to the Toledo Police Safety Building for questioning. Hampton was later charged with murder and booked at the Lucas County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police CrimeStoppers: 419-255-1111.

