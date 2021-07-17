3 men dead; 2 in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michgan (WTVG) - We are following a developing story out of Lenawee County, Michigan. Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition after suspected exposure to carbon monoxide.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s office, the five men, all in their early 20s, were found at a campground at the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway in Woodstock Township Saturday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say a friend of the men called authorities when he was unable to reach the men.

When deputies and emergency workers arrived at the campground, they found five men unresponsive inside of the travel trailer. Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, two others were rushed to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. They are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators believe the deaths are linked to suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator that was located near the travel trailer.

At this time, the names of those who were in the trailer have not been released.

First responders are urging everyone to remember the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents and trailers.

