7/17: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Drying out, warming up this week
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After a deluge over the last few days, we’re finally drying out (and warming up). Patchy fog is possible by sunrise Sunday, with highs warming to the mid-80s and staying there through Tuesday... where our next (low) chance for scattered storms rolls in. Rain chances do look to ramp up a bit more heading into the last full weekend of July, though so far not as much of a washout as the second half of this week.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.