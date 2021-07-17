Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/17: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Drying out, warming up this week
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a deluge over the last few days, we’re finally drying out (and warming up). Patchy fog is possible by sunrise Sunday, with highs warming to the mid-80s and staying there through Tuesday... where our next (low) chance for scattered storms rolls in. Rain chances do look to ramp up a bit more heading into the last full weekend of July, though so far not as much of a washout as the second half of this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
A car crashed into a Toledo apartment building on Friday, July 16.
No injuries reported as car crashes into apartment building on Friday morning

Latest News

Drying out and warming up over the next few days! Dan Smith has the details.
7/17: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Weather Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Weather Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 17, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast