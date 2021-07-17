Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

Ohio COVID-19 cases climbing
Ohio COVID-19 cases climbing
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s not considering reinstating the state’s mask mandate as cases...
DeWine says mask mandate won’t come back as COVID-19 cases increase
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
New data shows overdose deaths in America hit a record high last year and they were up in...
Overdose deaths hitting record numbers in northwest Ohio