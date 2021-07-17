Findlay residents split on plans for Eagle Creek basin

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When Karen Noyes walks out her front door, she sees a field of bean plants and trees ... and she loves it. But in the next few years the land is slated to be converted to a dry basin for overflow from Eagle Creek.

Noyes and her neighbors are unhappy with the plan. Nearly every home on the street bears a “No Dry Basin” sign.

Sam Bello, who lives up the road, doesn’t feel the same. He moved into his home 33 years ago. Then, it was the perfect backyard to retire in, right on the lake. Now, it’s become a nightmare.

“I’ve seen this lake fill up in 45 minutes,” he says. “The power of the flood is unbelievable.”

His home has flooded three times since 2007, costing him tens of thousands of dollars.

Tim Mayle of Blanchard River Watershed Solutions is one of the people who has been trying to stop the flooding since the whole town was submerged in 2007. He says that building the dry basin for Eagle Creek overflow will reduce flooding by as much as 18 inches.

“They’ve reviewed every other alternative, this is the best place to get the highest benefit for the 100-year storm for the lowest cost,” he says.

Mayle says the basin will be aesthetically pleasing and well maintained. The plan has support from the city of Findlay, the county, and many local businesses. But for Karen Noyes, it doesn’t seem like a bargain. She wonders what the foot-tall basin will do to her property value.

“I feel like they’re going to be destroying 700-800 acres of good farmland, beautiful trees,” she says.

Plans for the basin should be completed by the end of next year, with construction set to begin in 2023.

