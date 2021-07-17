Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Findlay residents split on plans for Eagle Creek basin

Plans for the basin should be completed by the end of next year, with construction set to begin in 2023.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When Karen Noyes walks out her front door, she sees a field of bean plants and trees ... and she loves it. But in the next few years the land is slated to be converted to a dry basin for overflow from Eagle Creek.

Noyes and her neighbors are unhappy with the plan. Nearly every home on the street bears a “No Dry Basin” sign.

Sam Bello, who lives up the road, doesn’t feel the same. He moved into his home 33 years ago. Then, it was the perfect backyard to retire in, right on the lake. Now, it’s become a nightmare.

“I’ve seen this lake fill up in 45 minutes,” he says. “The power of the flood is unbelievable.”

His home has flooded three times since 2007, costing him tens of thousands of dollars.

Tim Mayle of Blanchard River Watershed Solutions is one of the people who has been trying to stop the flooding since the whole town was submerged in 2007. He says that building the dry basin for Eagle Creek overflow will reduce flooding by as much as 18 inches.

“They’ve reviewed every other alternative, this is the best place to get the highest benefit for the 100-year storm for the lowest cost,” he says.

Mayle says the basin will be aesthetically pleasing and well maintained. The plan has support from the city of Findlay, the county, and many local businesses. But for Karen Noyes, it doesn’t seem like a bargain. She wonders what the foot-tall basin will do to her property value.

“I feel like they’re going to be destroying 700-800 acres of good farmland, beautiful trees,” she says.

Plans for the basin should be completed by the end of next year, with construction set to begin in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Body recovered from Maumee River identified as 41-year-old
Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie

Latest News

Plans for the basin should be completed by the end of next year, with construction set to begin...
Findlay residents split on Eagle Creek basin project
The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Agency prepares for the annual 5k
Artists from Ice Creations are creating 5 large sand sculptures for the Tecumseh Summer Beach...
Sand sculptures create atmosphere for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party
The African American Male Wellness Agency is promoting health and wellness in the Black...
African American Male Wellness Summit