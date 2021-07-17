One person killed in overnight crash in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash overnight in Napoleon.

Troopers responded to SR 108 and Clinton Street at 12:12am Saturday morning.

The driver, identified as Shane Pullen, 40, of Napoleon, was heading southbound on SR 108 when he lost control, hit a curb and then light pole, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pullen was transported to Henry County Hospital were he later died.

Two children were also inside the vehicle at the time and suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.

According to authorities, seatbelts and child restraints were not being used

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Napoleon Police Department and Napoleon Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.