Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person killed in overnight crash in Napoleon

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash overnight in Napoleon.

Troopers responded to SR 108 and Clinton Street at 12:12am Saturday morning.

The driver, identified as Shane Pullen, 40, of Napoleon, was heading southbound on SR 108 when he lost control, hit a curb and then light pole, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Pullen was transported to Henry County Hospital were he later died.

Two children were also inside the vehicle at the time and suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.

According to authorities, seatbelts and child restraints were not being used

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Napoleon Police Department and Napoleon Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Laboy, 30, is accused of killing a 35-year-old Toledo man on July 15, 2021.
East Side man found dead, suspect arrested
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
A car crashed into a Toledo apartment building on Friday, July 16.
No injuries reported as car crashes into apartment building on Friday morning
4 restaurants operating under one roof
All new Graze! Shared Kitchen launches in Perrysburg

Latest News

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody
K9 Viggo, Sandusky Police (WTVG)
Sandusky Police Department welcomes new K9 named Viggo
K9 was officially certified June 30, and funded through community donations
Sandusky Police Department welcomes new K9 named Viggo
Ohio COVID-19 cases climbing
Ohio COVID-19 cases climbing