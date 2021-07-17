Overdose deaths hitting record numbers in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2020, the United States saw the highest single-year increase in overdose deaths in history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 93,000 people died from opioid overdoses during the same year a pandemic ravaged the country -- a 30% increase over 2019. Some are calling it the “other epidemic.”

The same is true here in northwest Ohio, where the number of drug overdoses rose sharply from 2019. According to numbers compiled by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the total number of drug overdose deaths in 2019 was 140. In 2020, that number was 218. Six months into 2021, 83 people have lost their lives to overdoses.

There are several reasons for the sharp increase over the last year. First, pandemic restrictions limited access to treatment and group support for people struggling with addiction. There are also more dangerous drugs on the streets and people don’t often know what they’re getting. Experts say in almost every overdose death case, investigation reveals fentanyl mixed with whatever drugs the person was taking.

