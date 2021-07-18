Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting

By WTVG Staff and Sarah McRitchie
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.

Toledo Police responded to a call for a person shot at Glass House Lounge in the 5000 block of Telegraph Road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found 41-year-old Charthrice Warren and 31-year-old Wilbur Hughes suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to local hospitals by Life Squad. Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said two others, 30-year-old Chanekia Young and 35-year-old Amber Piddock, were hurt in the incident and were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and continue to investigate the shooting.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody
3 men dead; 2 in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning
FILE
One person killed in overnight crash in Napoleon
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s not considering reinstating the state’s mask mandate as cases...
DeWine says mask mandate won’t come back as COVID-19 cases increase
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
One man dead after shooting in downtown Toledo

Latest News

Michigan State Police are asking for help locating 17-year-old Schyler Rayne Baker, who was...
Michigan State Police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old
Farmers report losing tens of thousands of dollars worth of crops.
Farm fields flood after days of rain
fields
Flooded farm fields
3 men dead; 2 in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning