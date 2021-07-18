1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.

Toledo Police responded to a call for a person shot at Glass House Lounge in the 5000 block of Telegraph Road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found 41-year-old Charthrice Warren and 31-year-old Wilbur Hughes suffering from gunshot wounds and both were taken to local hospitals by Life Squad. Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said two others, 30-year-old Chanekia Young and 35-year-old Amber Piddock, were hurt in the incident and were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and continue to investigate the shooting.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

