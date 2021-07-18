Traffic
18-year-old Cygnet man dies in Sunday morning crash

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CYGNET, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old man has died after a crash in Wood County early Sunday morning.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Chovan of Cygnet, Ohio, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am northbound on Rock Ridge Road in Bloom Township near Cygnet around 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Chovan lost control of the car, going off the side of the road. The car hit a concrete culvert and went airborne, authorities said. The car then hit a utility pole and flipped.

Chovan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded and the investigation into the crash continues.

