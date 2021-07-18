Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/18: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve only had 4 completely dry days in Toledo (officially) since the 4th of July weekend -- and thanks to isolated PM storms, there’s a small chance that Monday may not make #5. Highs near 90 Monday/Tuesday will keep a few storms bubbling up with the heat of the day, though Tuesday PM’s weak cold front will send us to the low-80s temporarily for Wednesday. We’ll pick right back up heading into next weekend, with scattered showers/storms and highs in the mid-80s yet again.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
One man dead after shooting in downtown Toledo
FILE
One person killed in overnight crash in Napoleon

Latest News

Warm and dry heading into the week, but isolated showers/storms will fire up most afternoons....
7/18: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
July 18, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 18, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 18, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
July 18, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Drying out and warming up over the next few days! Dan Smith has the details.
7/17: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast