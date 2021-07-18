7/18: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We’ve only had 4 completely dry days in Toledo (officially) since the 4th of July weekend -- and thanks to isolated PM storms, there’s a small chance that Monday may not make #5. Highs near 90 Monday/Tuesday will keep a few storms bubbling up with the heat of the day, though Tuesday PM’s weak cold front will send us to the low-80s temporarily for Wednesday. We’ll pick right back up heading into next weekend, with scattered showers/storms and highs in the mid-80s yet again.

