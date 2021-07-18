Farm fields flood after days of rain

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I worry every day. Every day is something. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Gary Strain.

Strain sells his crop at his family’s market, Tom Strain and Sons and Daughter, Too. The family has been farming their patch of Toledo land for more than 100 years. Some days are better than others, but Saturday was not a good day.

“We started this morning at 5:30 picking corn, 8 guys, and we got done at 2:00, so it’s time consuming and a lot of labor,” says Strain.

His rain gauges measured ten inches of water over the last two weeks.

“You get too much rain, too fast and there’s nowhere for it to go, and it just saturates the ground,” he says.

Earlier this month, Strain thought it would be a good year. But when the ground gets so drenched, the water seeps into the roots and destroys the crops.

“We probably lost 50% peppers, 50% cabbage, corn’s not hurt yet. And probably 20% pumpkins,” says Strain.

He estimates that he’s lost more than $100,000 worth of inventory.

“And you can’t make it up,” he says.

The picking machines can’t get through the sludge, leaving the crews to trudge through it and pick by hand. And the danger isn’t over yet. The peppers are soaked. and if it gets too hot over the next few days, it can cause the crop to scald, and even more could be lost.

For now the farm family is salvaging as much as possible and hoping for the best.

“It shouldn’t break us. But we ain’t gonna be too happy. I’ll put it that way,” says Strain.

