Firefighters rescue dog trapped between concrete walls in Northside

Cincinnati fire crews rescued a dog that was trapped in between two walls.
Cincinnati fire crews rescued a dog that was trapped in between two walls.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday after it was missing for five days because it was stuck inside two concrete walls in Northside.

Firefighters say they were called to the 1600 block of Thompson Heights around 9:40 a.m. and realized that a dog named Gertie fell down a crevice and then was trapped between the walls.

Fire crews had to break the concrete with saws and a sledgehammer to rescue Gertie because they could not lift her out of the crevice.

There have been missing posters up in Northside for five days in hopes of someone finding Gertie. Today a homeowner...

Posted by Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

After about 10 minutes, crews were able to break the wall and rescue the dog safely, firefighters said.

Gertie was then reunited with her owners.

