Michigan State Police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Schyler Rayne Baker was last seen at his home on June 28, 2021. Baker’s family last heard from him the next day on June 29 via text message.

Baker was reported missing on June 30 and authorities have since found his cellphone and car.

He is described as having long black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs 135-pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Baker’s whereabouts should contact the Michigan State Police: 734-242-3500.

