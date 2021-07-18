Traffic
One hospitalized, driver flees after Saturday night car crash

Toledo Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a car crash that left one person...
Toledo Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a car crash that left one person hospitalized Saturday night.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a car crash that left one person hospitalized Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of W. Central Avenue and Upton Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the driver of a Ford Mustang was able to crawl out of the car on the passenger’s side and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Hyundai ran away from the scene.

Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

