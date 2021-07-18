One man dead after shooting in downtown Toledo

Traffic
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a shooting overnight in downtown Toledo.

Toledo Police detectives tells 13abc off-duty officers were downtown Saturday night when they heard gunshots ring out about 1230am. The off-duty officers then located a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot on Monroe Street between Huron and N. Erie Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape for several hours.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man or a motive for the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers: 419-255-1111.

