Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Washington Township home collapses in Sunday fire

A Washington Township home collapsed after a Sunday morning fire.
A Washington Township home collapsed after a Sunday morning fire.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Washington Township home collapsed after a Sunday morning fire.

The Washington Township Fire Department came across the fire on a routine patrol just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Rounding River Lane, the department said.

Firefighters searched inside the two-story home and found no one was there. The crews were pulled out and went on the defensive attack on the fire. The house eventually collapsed, the department said.

Multiple fire departments responded to help and no firefighters were hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead, two in critical condition in separate cases while attending Faster Horses
One man is dead and three others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Sunday morning shooting
Casey Watson live hits Thursday at breaking news situation
18-year-old dead after overnight stabbing in Toledo, suspect in custody
One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Toledo.
One man dead after shooting in downtown Toledo
FILE
One person killed in overnight crash in Napoleon

Latest News

Toledo Police are looking for a driver who ran away from a car crash that left one person...
One hospitalized, driver flees after Saturday night car crash
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge now open after bomb threat scare
Cincinnati fire crews rescued a dog that was trapped in between two walls.
Firefighters rescue dog that had been trapped between walls for 5 days
18-year-old Cygnet man dies in Sunday morning crash