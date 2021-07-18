Washington Township home collapses in Sunday fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Washington Township home collapsed after a Sunday morning fire.

The Washington Township Fire Department came across the fire on a routine patrol just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Rounding River Lane, the department said.

Firefighters searched inside the two-story home and found no one was there. The crews were pulled out and went on the defensive attack on the fire. The house eventually collapsed, the department said.

Multiple fire departments responded to help and no firefighters were hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

