Dangerous weekend for baseball fans in D.C. and a disturbing incident in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday was supposed to be a fun night of baseball, but turned into chaos after gunfire erupted outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Police said the shooting happened outside the third base gate and was between two people in cars.

“People started clearing out, we saw the players run out. We thought it might be lighting or some kind of weather delay... But then someone said there was a shooting. Then we were like everyone down, and we put everyone down in the seats,” said Brian Bostater, who was attending the game with his family and friends.

Bostater said it was important to remain calm and listen to the instructions given.

That same night just steps away from Fifth Third Field in Toledo, a deadly shooting happened in the Warehouse District.

“It is important to be attentive to your surroundings while attending large events,” said Paul Davis, Toledo Police Public Information Officer. “If something seems suspicious do not ignore that feeling. Call the police and let us check it out. What may seem small and insignificant to you could turn out to be something important that needs to be addressed.”

