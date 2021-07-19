Traffic
July 19th Weather Forecast

Slim Storms Chances Next 2 Days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a slim chance of an isolated storm in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Wildfire smoke will continue to increase all day and into tonight. Smoke will remain thick aloft Tuesday morning. The surface air quality will remain ok, but the deep blue color to the sky will be absent and vibrant sunrises and sunsets are possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday with a few showers or storms possible in the late evening. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the low to middle 80s. Storms return to the forecast starting on Friday.

