Lucas County jail inmate dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday an inmate at the Lucas County Corrections Center died by suicide Friday.

The Deputy Coroner said 36-year-old Joshua Maldonado died from hanging and toxicology results are still pending. He was pronounced dead at the jail.

According to the Lucas County Sheriffs Office, Maldonado was found unresponsive in his cell just before 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Correction officers and medical staff at the jail provided CPR and Toledo Fire and Rescue members were called in an attempt to save Maldonado’s life, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

