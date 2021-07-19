Mercy College awarded Nursing Workforce Diversity grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio was awarded a $2,146,905 Nursing Workforce Diversity (NWD) grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) to increase nursing education opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The grant will support students in Mercy College’s associate and bachelor’s degree nursing programs from July of 2021 through June of 2025.

Individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds include racial and ethnic minorities that are underrepresented among registered nurses and those from rural residential areas and/or low-socioeconomic areas. The grant will be used to provide scholarships and stipends for program participants, cultural competence training for Mercy College faculty and staff, and increased support services.

Increased services include but are not limited to mentoring, tutoring, increased NCLEX-RN preparation, and engagement activities.

For more information on the grant, please visit HRSA.gov

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.