Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire on Monroe St.

According to Toledo Police, the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in gunfire early this morning in Toledo.

The chase started around 1 a.m. with Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responding.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a telephone pole on Scottwood Avenue, near Virginia Street.

The suspect then fled on foot to Monroe Street, near Bancroft Street.

According to Toledo Police, the suspect was shot and killed by police. No police officers were injured.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

