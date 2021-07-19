Suspect dead after chase ends in gunfire on Monroe St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in gunfire early this morning in Toledo.

The chase started around 1 a.m. with Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responding.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a telephone pole on Scottwood Avenue, near Virginia Street.

The suspect then fled on foot to Monroe Street, near Bancroft Street.

According to Toledo Police, the suspect was shot and killed by police. No police officers were injured.

There has been an officer-involved shooting in the area of Monroe and Bancroft. A suspect is deceased. No other residents or police officers were injured. Additional information will be forthcoming. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/3dtgkpVrdz — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.