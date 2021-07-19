The Port of Toledo is having a solid 2021 season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2021 is shaping up to be a solid year at the Port of Toledo.

“Through June we are up about 25% over the same period last year. We are clicking on all cylinders here with a nice mix of lakers and overseas vessels,” said Joe Cappel, Vice President of Business Development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “We are punching above our weight class, you could say. For a city our size, our port is very robust.”

A diverse portfolio of products coming in and out of the port is a big reason for that ongoing success, including everything from coal and salt to grain and iron ore.

“Every year there is a new cargo or two that comes through the port that adds to our overall portfolio. We have a very diverse range of products that are handled here.”

When it comes to volume with each vessel, the numbers are staggering.

“I believe each vessel can carry about 700-800 truckloads of cargo,” Cappel said. “That is the economy of scale on one vessel that moves silently through the port 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Supply chain issues have plagued some other ports around the country in recent months, but Cappel said it has not been an issue on the Great Lakes. He said that’s due in large part to the fact that raw materials and not manufactured goods move through our region.

“Here on the Great Lakes it is business as usual. We have of course had some challenges, but the raw materials that drive industry here in the midwest continue to flow through the Great Lakes system uninterrupted.”

Toledo has the largest landmass port on the Great Lakes, with thousands of jobs tied to it. The new Cleveland Cliffs facility has meant more jobs and an additional two million tons of iron ore coming into the port every year.

“7,000 jobs rely on the Port of Toledo. It has a one billion dollar annual economic impact. That number is actually probably higher due to Cleveland Cliffs and other recent developments at the port.”

The projects are expected to keep our port on sold ground for years to come.

